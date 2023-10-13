SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cicero police arrested 29-year-old Christopher Gowett from Clay for making a threat against Sacred Heart Church as he identified himself as Hamas.

Gowett entered the church at 8229 Brewerton Rd and was making the staff nervous. When he was approached by a church staff member, Gowett said that “today was going to be bad” and that “he was Hamas,” along with other threatening comments, according to police.

He then left the church without any incident. Sacred Heart Church and the school went into lockdown until police later arrived.

Police found Gowett on Brewerton Road, a short distance from the church. He was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with one count of making a threat of harm (Class B misdemeanor). Gowett was processed and taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center to wait for arraignment.