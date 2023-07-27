CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old in the Town of Cicero is facing charges after he stabbed an 18-year-old during a fight.

The fight happened around 2 a.m. early this morning, July 26, near Chalkstone Course when the 16-year-old grabbed a small knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Thomas Newton, a public information officer for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

After the stabbing, the suspect was found at a Circle K gas station on Bartell Road. He is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, said Newton.

No names have been released by the Sherriff’s Office at this time.