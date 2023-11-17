LENOX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old Cicero woman died in a crash in the Town of Lenox in Madison County on Friday, Nov. 17 in the early morning.

New York State Police responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 31 and State Route 13.

They found that the woman, Ariana Savage-Ogletree, was driving southbound on Route 31 at a high speed when she failed to correctly go through a roundabout, crossed Route 31 and hit a utility poll.

The car flipped over and landed on its roof.

Three passengers were in the car and taken to Upstate Hospital with the following injuries:

16-year-old Hailey C. Moran, from Cicero, NY was airlifted by Mercy Flight with head trauma and listed in serious condition.

20-year-old Mackenzie M. Moran, from Cicero, NY was transported by ambulance with head and internal injuries and is listed in serious condition.

17-year-old Giovanni Spagnola from Syracuse, NY was transported by ambulance with internal injuries and was listed in serious condition.

A photo of the car can be seen below:

Courtesy of NYSP