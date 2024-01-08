REMSEN, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Cindy’s Diner, a well known breakfast diner on Route 12 in Remsen, has been destroyed by an explosion Friday night. Around 8:15PM, Friday, calls began to come into the 911 dispatch about and explosion and fire at the diner. First responders at the scene reported that debris from the explosion was spread over Route 12. Route 12 is closed in both directions, between Steuben Street and Route 365 as of 11:30PM.

A large Mutual Aid response was required to handle the situation. Fire companies from Barneveld, Remsen, Holland Patent, Stittville and Floyd were all involved in the call. The New York State Police and Oneida County Sheriff Office are handling the traffic concerns.

There have been no reports of injuries.