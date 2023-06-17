ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, the legislative session has ended in Albany. However, lawmakers in the Assembly are prepared to return to the capitol to resume work.

Patrick Orecki, The Director Of State Studies From The Citizens Budget Commission, and Rebecca Garrard, The Deputy Executive Director for Citizen Action Of New York, gave insights into this year’s legislative session.

“I would say thus far, we feel somewhat disappointed, right we think there are lost opportunities that we had this session. It felt like the misalignment between the governor and the legislature led to many stalemates and not many wins,” Said Garrard.

“One thing that we thought there might be progress on was housing policy. It’s something that came up in the context of the budget and has been talked about for a couple of years didn’t really see progress there,” Said Orecki.

The Assembly will reconvene on June 20 and 21.

Also this week, Levi Neuland, the Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing at the Martin Group, spoke on the new push to regulate the growing Artificial intelligence industry. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing for a bipartisan panel to study and then provide a regulatory framework for future legislation.

“Right now, there’s nothing stopping a company from creating A.I. tools that are based on data that nobody has any visibility or knowledge of and A.I. is all about good data in and getting good data out however if there are any biases implicit in the data that’s going in you’re going to end up with A.I. output that’s skewed, and that idea of A.I. being used for misinformation and the idea of you needing to be able to trust the data you’re getting coming out of these tools you wanna make sure it’s as accurate as possible,” Neuland said.

