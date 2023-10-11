OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Oct. 11, City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow named his grandfather, William Patterson, the 2023 City of Oswego Veteran of the Year.

Patterson first enlisted in the Army in November 1964, serving one year in Korea before being transferred to a base camp in Lai Kye, Vietnam.

While serving in Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division as a 20-year-old, Patterson was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.

Patterson was given this recognition when he led his platoon to fend off an assault from Viet Cong troops after the platoon leader was seriously injured.

After returning home, Patterson worked for many decades at nuclear power facilities throughout Oswego County as a member of the Laborers Local 633.

He also now serves on the council of the Oswego Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #5885.

“My grandfather’s awards, credential, and reputation throughout the Oswego community speak for themselves as his heroic actions in battle at such a young age have been well documented,” Barlow said. “Like most veterans, he does not seek attention or recognition, and rarely speaks of his day in the service, but this recognition is well-deserved, and his community is enormously proud of his actions and contributions to the United States of America, his brothers in battle, and his community.”