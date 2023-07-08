SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Later this month from July 22-28, eight Civil Air Patrol cadets hailing from eight different states will be converging at Syracuse Hancock International Airport to begin their training of becoming pilots for the Civil Air Patrol (CAP).

CAP is the official civilian auxiliary branch of the U.S. Air Force and is chartered by Congress as a non-profit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education and to promote aviation. CAP also assists in search and rescue operations, as well as disaster relief efforts.

During this one week training, cadets will be assigned to four volunteer CAP instructor pilots and will be prepared on how to safely solo pilot a Cessna aircraft, according to Major Stephen Denes of CAP’s New York Wing.

Prior to this training in Syracuse, the cadets took online ground school courses that prepared them for the Federal Aviation Administration’s written exam for private pilots. The cadets will take this exam at the end of their flight academy training at Hancock Airport.