CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In February, Clifton Park was among the first in the area to approve the 10% property tax exemption for volunteer first responders. But last week, Clifton Park’s Town Assessor recently denied tax credits for over a dozen volunteer firefighters who live in the town but serve in other communities.

They responded to a state law allowing the exemption to boost the declining numbers of volunteer firefighters and ambulance corps members.

Right now, the disagreement is about whether or not the tax exemption should go to only Clifton Park residents who serve Clifton Park… or to any volunteer firefighter within the area who chooses to help another department.

The state law says applicants for exemptions should reside in the city, town, or village served by the fire department or ambulance service.

“Give the volunteers serving the community what the state said they wanted to give us as an incentive and a benefit for the job they are doing,” Former Fire Chief Art Hunsinger said.

For Thomas J. Boucher, he says that distance was a significant factor when choosing a department location.

“When I did the research, I can get to Vischer Ferry Fire Department firehouse faster than -by a lot…then I could get to Jonesville,” Boucher said. “So it just made more sense for me to go to Vischer Ferry.”

Tim Hannigan is an attorney representing the fire officials. He says that the law is a great incentive for recruitment and should apply to any Clifton Park resident who chooses to volunteer. He is hoping the town assessor will take that into consideration.

“We understand that Supervisor Barrett is also talking to him about correcting that decision, and Phil has been very helpful. So we’re hopeful within a week this gets fixed, and the exemption is implemented in the exact way that the legislature of Governor Hochul intended to sign back in December.”

Otherwise, Hannigan says fire officials may pursue legal action—something Benjamin Cuttita, Deputy Chief of Clifton Park Fire Department, hopes to avoid.

“I’m hoping it gets turned over,” he said. “I think that everyone here deserves that. I have 22 years in the fire department, And I’m happy to do it. You know, I’m happy to serve. I love being a volunteer firefighter as everyone here does.”

We reached out to the assessor and will continue to follow this story.