NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Clinton man has been arrested on DWI charges after allegedly driving down State Route 840 on October 1st in the wrong direction.

Around 1:50 am on Saturday, a patrol officer observed a vehicle on the westbound lane of State Route 840 traveling in the wrong direction.

An alert and description of the vehicle were radioed into other patrol units that were in the direction the vehicle was heading and it was soon seen on State Route 12 traveling northbound in the southbound lane. The vehicle was ultimately stopped on Chenango Road without incident.

Once the vehicle was stopped, officers were able to identify and speak with, 38-year-old driver Scott K. Schrader of Clinton. During their interview, officers allegedly noticed multiple signs that Schrader was under the influence of alcohol.

Scott K. Schrader has been arrested and charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated

Multiple NYS traffic infractions

Schrader was then released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in front of the New Hartford Town Court in the future.