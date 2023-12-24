SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many local residents received free bikes on Saturday, Dec. 23, at the CNY Bike Giveaway.

The giveaway was held at Fowler High School starting at 10 a.m.

Bikes were accepted until Dec. 21 at the New York State Fairgrounds. Jan Maloff, who runs this event, said he will be running pop-up shops during the summer for any bikes that need additional repairs.

“I’ve been doing pop-ups for years now, but this will be a very targeted pop-up for people that have gotten bicycles that need them repaired instead of just taking them out to curb,” Maloff said.