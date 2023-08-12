LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 80th CNY Scottish Games & Gaelic Festival kicked off today, August 12, at Long Branch Park at 9 a.m.

The festival included piping and drumming competitions, highland dancing competitions and various athletic competitions, like the famous stone-put where competitors try to throw stones the farthest.

Traditional Celtic music was also performed by multiple artists during the festivities.

Vendors were also there selling Celtic jewelry and clothing.

Traditional British and Irish food and drinks were available from vendors such as Cameron’s Scottish Market and Daughters of Scotia.

With the first CNY Scottish Games & Gaelic Festival happening back in the 1930s, it is one of the oldest festivals of its kind in North America. It will take place again next summer on its usual date, the second Saturday of August.