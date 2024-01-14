DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Shaarei Torah Synagogue hosted a peaceful demonstration on Sunday, Jan. 14, marking the 100th day that 136 hostages still in captivity that were taken by Hamas on October 7th.
Jewish and non-Jewish residents on the community were invited to the event.
“I find what happened to Israel abhorrent and I want to see it end peacefully,” said Nancy Johnson, a DeWitt resident. “I support the state of Israel and the Israeli people, as well as the Jewish people. And I abhor antisemitism.”
The demonstration was held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
