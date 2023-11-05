NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS — The CNY Veterans Parade and Expo returned to the Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 4, for its 16th year.

The expo was held in the Center of Progress Building from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It featured displays with a special emphasis on military history, along with displays from local organizations that are helping current military personnel and veterans.

It also featured performances from the Baldwinsville Community Band and Brig Juice, a local brass ensemble.

The parade started at 12 p.m. at the Dairy Building and went down Tonawanda Street. It then looped around Chevy Court and ended at the Center of Progress Building.

Photos from the parade and expo can be seen below: