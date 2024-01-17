(WSYR-TV) — Parts of western New York were slammed with snow over the weekend, with many people receiving safety alerts on their phone from the state, warning drivers to not travel. But Central New York volunteers were eager to keep their word.

Volunteers from Operation Northern Comfort refused to let Mother Nature get in their way.

“We went real slow and we made it here,” said Laurel Flanagan, CEO of Operation Northern Comfort.

But it wasn’t easy.

“They said we didn’t know if you’d come or reschedule. But people had taken time off from work and all of our volunteers live very busy lives it was such a challenge to coordinate people’s schedules to be able to put this time aside to do this volunteer work so I really didn’t want to cancel but I was trying to balance safety with wanting to get the project done for them and not have them have to wait any longer,” said Flanagan

It took volunteers four hours to get from Baldwinsville to Buffalo on Sunday.

“We came in Sunday afternoon and this crew tends to be a bit of workaholics, so they actually jumped right in,” said Flanagan.

Picking up right where they left off, after spending nearly a week in Buffalo back in June, helping a local church impacted by the 2022 historic Christmas blizzard get back on its feet.

“If you look at the pictures from June, it’s like a completely different place,” said Flanagan.

An even bigger transformation compared to what the church first looked like just over a year ago, and this time around the snowy weather didn’t impact the church.

“I don’t know if Buffalo had upped their game and they are more prepared for these large snowfalls or what it is but they haven’t had the power lost which was the cause of the pipes breaking and the major damage in the storm in 2022,” said Flanagan.

The church was only able to partially open since Operation Northern Comfort’s first trip in June. But after Tuesday, the church can now fully reopen thanks to volunteers putting Buffalo back on their feet.

Volunteers wrapped up their work Tuesday afternoon, finishing a day earlier than expected. They were able to get back on the road, making it home Tuesday night before Western New York is slammed with more snow.

