MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we look ahead to the new year, the CNYSPCA is looking back.

The director does not like what he sees.

“As we look over our year-end numbers, it’s a little telling with our pets in the community and our most vulnerable pets,” said executive director Troy Waffner.

The organization is seeing an 85% increase in animals seized through dog control and cruelty investigations this year.

“What we hear most from people when they’ve come in and surrendered an animal or when we catch up with them after they’ve dumped an animal is their living situation has changed, they’re being evicted, they’re being foreclosed on and they had no other choice but to dump the animal which is a terrible thing to do,” Waffner said.

He says hoarding situations have become more common.

The number of strays is increasing by 15% and is attributed to public outreach and economic changes.

“We’re receiving more and more tips, and we are putting our services out there so people know. If you think you see an animal being abused, call us and we’ll take a look at it,” Waffner said. “That’s probably part of it. And then part of it is the change in economics, people are under a lot of stress—the changing decorum of the country.”

He also has some advice for those who might be struggling to take care of their pets.

“There are programs out there which will assist with low-cost spay and neuter,” he said. “We run a dog and cat food pantry program so if you can’t afford the food for your dog or cat, you can come up here and get all the food you need to take care of animals.”

The CNY SPCA plans to hold more events that help pet owners and show off their residents in the new year.

Finding safe homes for these furry friends is the perfect New Year’s resolution.