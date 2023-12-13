MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-T.V.) — ‘Tis the season of giving, and while many of you may have your gifts already wrapped — what about the furry variety?

The CNYSPCA recommends coming in and meeting your new companion.

“Animals adopted here cannot be given as a gift to somebody. We encourage everyone to come in and meet the animal and be around the animal,” said CNYSPCA director Troy Waffner. “The worst thing you could do is think an Australian cattle dog is great for grandma when grandma wants a Pomeranian. Those conversations we want to happen before you get to the point of adopting a dog.”

According to the humane society — seven to 20 percent of animals are returned to shelters in the first six months after being adopted, with January seeing the largest influx.

Getting ready for a new pet starts at home.

“People should make sure they have the necessities like leashes, harnesses, they have dog beds, pee pads,” Waffner said. “It’s similar to child-proofing a house. You don’t want the dog in the cupboards where you keep stuff that could be poisonous.”

If adopting for yourself — Waffner recommends a pet you can keep up with.

“You want to match your lifestyle with the lifestyle of the dog,” he said. “High activity dog with high activity family.”

If you’re thinking of adopting a pet for somebody else this holiday season, Waffner recommends a great gift alternative.

“If you want to make it a surprise without the animal, you can come here and get the gift card, gift certificate,” he said. “If you don’t want to adopt and still want to make a difference, in animal’s lives, you can make a donation for somebody or in somebody’s honor.”

It’s all about finding the “purr-fect” home for our furry little friends.

For a link to an adoption application, click here.