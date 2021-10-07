COCVAC, Mercy Flight Central collaborating in new ways

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mercy Flight Central and Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps (COCVAC) have come together in a collaboration that they believe will greatly help the community.

“It’s definitely a huge opportunity to help out the community and our local hospitals,” Brent Rosky, Assistant Chief at COCVAC, said. “To help mercy flight bring critically injured and ill patients out to larger facilities.”

Mercy Flight Central (MFC) is a critical care air medical service, that provides critical care services and transports patients via helicopter, but their services are at the mercy of the weather.

“Unfortunately, patients never stop getting sick patients never stop needing care but there were days where we would be at base and unfortunately we did not have the legal weather to fly,” Joe Paciello, Clinical Supervisor and Flight Nurse at Mercy Flight Central, explained. “So we wouldn’t be able to complete these transports, and now with this collaboration with COC we’ll have the ability to do that.”

On days they are unable to fly, they will use a ground ambulance supplied by the COCVAC to transport patients between hospitals in the area. The ambulance will be staffed with a flight nurse and flight paramedic and equipped with MFC’s advanced medical equipment.

“We did some alterations to our current rig here to provide a larger inverter so they can carry on their equipment,” Rosky said. “Their portable ventilator, their portable ventilation pumps to provide their level of care.”

MFC serves the Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes, and Central New York regions. They are able to provide care that emergency service providers on the ground aren’t legally able to. This collaboration began on Oct 1, and both non-profits look forward to continuing and growing their relationship.