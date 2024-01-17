TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local officials say when outside temps get down to Code Blue levels, there is an increase in demand of shelters for those facing housing insecurity. “Homelessness is a crisis,” said Amy LaFountain.

LaFountain is the Executive Director at Joseph’s House & Shelter which serves as the city’s Code Blue shelter. “Sometimes it’s just coming in for shelter to be warm, to eat. And often times when a person is ready, we will offer the steps to take to get them into some type of permanent support housing,” said LaFountain.

The cold and snow are adding to the safety concerns for those on the street and with nowhere to go. “It was busy with things going on trying to fit everybody in, that unfortunately, I did my intake, I wasn’t able to get in last night,” said Jermey Ryf.

Ryf is homeless and says he tried to get into Joseph’s House Monday night, but it was at capacity. “I wound up having to sleep under the 112th Street Bridge,” said Ryf.

When shelters are full Jospeh’s House says there is more help available to people in need. “If we are at capacity then we would have people go to the Department of Social Services to be placed,” said LaFountain.

However, for some, it is not that easy to get services. “They offer services [BUT] unfortunately if I don’t have the means or a proper identification or things like that,” Ryf says he is out of luck.

But Tuesday night, Jeremy has a spot at Joseph’s House. Mainly because he got there early. “Everything I have is in that bag. Hopefully I’ll be able to bring that in with me and not have to go hide it behind a dumpster and lose everything. Because it’s happened,” said Ryf.

Troy City Council President, Sue Steele, says the city needs to find a way to get more shelters. “We need to pursue a higher standard as a municipality and stay focused on serving in a supporting role,” said Steele.

In the meantime, LaFountain says right now they need donations and volunteers to help those on the streets. There are some much needed items such as water, blankets, socks and hand warmers.