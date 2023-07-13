SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are taking a simple approach to bond with their neighbors through a simple sit down with some coffee.

The department’s hosting, “Coffee with a Cop” as its new mission to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

“Coffee with a Cop” is scheduled for Friday, July 21 at the Skaneateles Library on 49 East Genesee Street in Skaneateles from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Police Department’s goal is to join neighbors for a cup of coffee and have a deep conversation.

The event will allow opportunities for residents to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in their neighborhood.

“Coffee with a Cop” is a national program that was originally launched in Hawthorne, California in 2011, “when Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department were looking for ways to interact more successfully with the citizens they served each day,” according to the website.

The program has inspired over 10,000 events nationwide to build relationships with cops in communities.

If you have any questions about the event, email Skaneateles Police at “info@skanpolice,org” or call (315) 685-3819.