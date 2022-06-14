BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Canisius College student and men’s basketball signee was arraigned Monday on 15 felony charges after campus safety officers discovered he was in possession of numerous guns and high-capacity magazines, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Sarion McGee, a Milwaukee native, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted on the highest charge.

The DA’s office said campus safety officers noticed a handgun magazine on the passenger seat of a vehicle while conducting a parking tag check Sunday night on Main Street near Canisius’ Koessler Athletic Center. When they confronted McGee, they allegedly discovered he had two loaded, illegal handguns and high-capacity magazines inside of a fanny pack he was wearing. A subsequent search of his car turned up a shotgun and high-capacity magazines, the DA’s office said.

McGee was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, ten counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

McGee has not appeared in any basketball games for Canisius. The 6-foot-8, 255-pound forward averaged 7.3 points per game last season in junior college. He has previous Division I experience at Grambling in 2021 before transferring.

Canisius College issued a two-sentence statement: “Sarion McGee was being recruited to play basketball at Canisius College. The college cannot comment further as this is an ongoing law enforcement investigation.”

The team announced McGee’s signing on April 28. McGee last posted on Facebook just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday that he was watching basketball in the team’s video room. Campus police conducted their parking tag check around 10 p.m.

McGee was remanded without bail. He is scheduled for a felony hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday.