COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A boil water advisory was issued in July of last year after the health department found high levels of bacteria in the raw source of water at a Cobleskill mobile home park. NEWS10 went back to the park and has an update to the water issue.

It’s been almost a year since E. Coli was found in the water here at the Colonial Park mobile home park. Residents promised by spring, a resolution.

“Paying our rent, we go ahead and pay our rent on time, and nothing’s done with the water,” said a resident of Colonial Park.

Some residents that NEWS10 spoke to did not want to go on camera or show their faces because of the fear of retaliation from the management company.

“She told me yesterday, if I didn’t like it to get out!”

The Cobleskill town clerk confirms the mobile home park does have the ability to access clean town water, but the property management company hasn’t taken the steps to make it happen. In the meantime, residents say the only way they’re coping with the healthy water drought right now is with the help of family.

“Well, you can go out and buy filters to put on your tap,” said another resident with the park.

Another resident said, “We have to buy you know paper cups and I bought pitchers to have by each sink in the bathrooms so we could use that water. Plus, we buy all our drinking water, and my other son brings these [water bottles].”

NEWS10 did reach out to the management company to check in with their progress and the woman who answered the phone and identified herself as the manager refused to be recorded. She told NEWS10 she felt media coverage would “only stir the pot” and that the water issue would be fixed by fall.

E. Coli exposure can cause several health impacts, including diarrhea, vomiting, cramps and headaches. The bacteria can also pose special health risks to infants, some elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

One of the residents NEWS10 spoke to said this takes them back in time, “I feel like I’m going back into the 40s.” And they say they only want one thing, “All we are doing is waiting for drinkable water.”

The boil water advisory sign is still posted at the entrance of the mobile home park.

NEWS10 will continue to follow this story and keep you updated both on air and online with all the latest developments.