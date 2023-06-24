SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Common Roots Brewing Company’s resident nonprofit, a new round of giving is spinning up. The Common Roots Foundation has announced its beneficiaries for spring 2023, which range from school support to arts enrichment across multiple counties.

This spring, $20,000 is being dispersed among 10 organizations that span Saratoga and Warren counties. That money adds to a total of now more than $75,000 given to community projects since 2020.

This spring’s recipients include:

Bikeatoga Funding will be used for the creation of a bike rehabilitation and safety program

Climb for a Cure Further education and outreach for colorectal cancer awareness

Girls on the Run Launch of a new running program operating in South Glens Falls

Glens Falls Central School District Funding will benefit the district backpack program, which feeds 125 students on weekends

Glens Falls Hospital – Amanda’s House Accommodation improvements at Amanda’s House, which houses the families of Glens Falls Hospital patients who have traveled long distances for care

The Hyde Collection Funds for new public programming

Lake George Association Support for the LGA’s algal bloom identification program

Prospect Center Medical and first-aid supplies

Water Insecurity Correction Coalition Support for clean water protection around the Adirondack Park

YMCA Support for community garden and nutrition programs



“Today’s awardees highlight some of the incredible efforts underway in our community to make life a little better, a little easier, a little safer,” said Bert Weber, President of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We are lucky to be in a place where so many neighbors are looking out for others. On behalf of the Foundation, thank you for what you do. You are truly making a difference in the lives of so many.”

Next month, the Common Roots Foundation hosts the River Run for the Roots. The run is a 5K benefitting the foundation directly on Saturday, July 8, with registration open now.