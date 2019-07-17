Community grieves at vigil for toddler who died in grease trap

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A vigil was held Tuesday evening for the 3-year-old who died after falling into a grease trap behind the Tim Hortons on University Avenue.

The toddler had gone to work with his mother, a Tim Hortons employee on Monday, July 15. He was reported missing and within minutes was found in the trap.

On Tuesday, Rochester police said the mother will not face any charges.

The restaurant closed after the incident and has yet to reopen, but that didn’t stop members of the community from leaving items like balloons and teddy bears in memory of the boy.

Family, friends and many others gathered around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant to pay their respects to the child. The family’s pastor spoke at the service, and people released silver and blue balloons in his memory.

The vigil was emotional for everyone, even people who didn’t know the child.

Marilou Aguilar doesn’t know the family but she wanted to say goodbye.

“It is hard, that is why I came here seeing that teddy bear and knowing this is here where a little boy lost his life. I just had to stop. Rest in peace, he’s in God’s hands now,” said Aguilar.