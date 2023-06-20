AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Community art projects taking off as summer is about to begin. NEWS10 at a park in Amsterdam checking in on a community project that includes a rock snake named Cleopatra that went missing over the weekend.

Cleopatra is a community project that Amsterdam mom, Miranda Whelly, started last Thursday with her daughters.

“I got the idea actually on Pinterest. And then I noticed quite a few people on my Facebook were sharing it and it seemed like such a great idea,” said Whelly.

“It’s a great idea and that’s how most of our ideas you know we partner with everybody in the community on everything that we do,” said Rob Spagnola, Director of Tourism, Marketing, and Recreation for the City of Amsterdam.

The idea is a rock snake, and it is intended to bring the community together as she grows when the community adds to the snake one painted rock at a time. Whelly and her daughters painted the head and first few stones of the body. Unfortunately, a snake in the grass slithered along and removed the rocks scattering them around the park.

“We didn’t recover anything, and my youngest granddaughter was crying, and it was breaking our heart,” said Becky Whelly.

Moments after arriving at Veteran’s Park, Cleopatra was found. She was reunited with the people who created her and she’s going to have a new home where everyone can see her.

“I was lucky that somebody, I think they said recreation, just found it under a picnic table. And I think that it’s awesome that all of a sudden, it’s there,” said Miranda Whelly.

An employee with the city came up to us with the good news and his discovery. He will remain an unnamed hero.

“Thank you for finding it,” said Whelly.

“I am so happy the snakehead is back,” responded Whelly’s daughter.

In order to prevent this from happening again, the city has a plan.

“We came up with a better idea. It’s going to be on our spectacular MVGO Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook bridge,” said Spagnola.

The Amsterdam Police Department is investigating this and other incidents of vandalism at city parks.