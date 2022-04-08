HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community theatre group is approaching a William Shakespeare play from a new angle. This weekend, the audience gets to be more involved in a tale by the bard than ever. They get to give voice to the classic drama and suspense themselves – with a little bit of prompting, of course.

On Friday and Saturday, the Hudson River Shakespeare Company will perform a staged reading of “Henry VI, Part 2” with a twist. As a group of actors dons an array of minimal costuming and props, one cast member will hold up prompts, with directions like “Gasp,” “Fanfare” and “Doink Doink.” It’s up to the audience to fill in the sound effects, with as many creative liberties as can be mustered.

“If you have ever wanted to be in the audience saying ‘Her REE JehRee!’ this is the Shakespeare for you,” said Frieda Toth, an actor in the production. “‘Henry VI, Part 2’ is a lesser-known play, so Hudson River Shakespeare Company decided to have some fun with it.”

The production is directed by Andy Daly, the artistic director for most shows put on by the company. The troupe has previously performed “Henry VI, Part 1,” and “Much Ado About Nothing.”

The show goes on at the Strand Theater in Hudson Falls, at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 8, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Tickets are $10 for general admission, or $8 for seniors ages 60 and up, and students ages 18 and under.