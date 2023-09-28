LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In Lake George, the alphabet plays a crucial role in an annual battle. The Lake George Scrabble Tournament returns to a Canada Street hotel this October.

Over 150 competitive Scrabble players are expected to come and play at the Surfside on the Lake Hotel from Oct. 12-15. Players come to the Queen of American Lakes from around the United States and Canada to clash for a $13,000 prize pool. Newcomers can enjoy tours and a “Tips & Tricks” session, word lists, and study guides before sitting down to play.

“Our Newcomers Scrabble tours are centered around the fun and excitement of playing Scrabble, the world’s most popular word game,” said Tournament Director Josh Greenway. “Scrabble encourages learning, critical thinking, and cognitive development for people of all ages.”

The full tournament schedule includes:

Thursday, Oct. 12 11:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. Early Bird 1 rounds 1-4 3:45 – 6:45 p.m. Early Bird 1 rounds 5-7

Friday, Oct. 13 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Early Bird 2 rounds 1-5 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Main event rounds 1-3

Saturday, Oct. 14 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Main event rounds 4-7 2:45 – 6:30 p.m. Main event rounds 8-11

Sunday, Oct. 15 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Main event rounds 12-15 Prize ceremony to follow



Newcomers to the competitive Scrabble experience can expect even more than tips on how to make the perfect plays. Tours of the tournament give visitors a chance to meet organizers and learn more about what makes the word-off special.

Registration is open now. This year’s tournament will be streamed online.