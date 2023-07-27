LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Visitors to Onondaga Lake Park have spotted a fox they said looks sick, possibly with mange.

The Onondaga County Parks Public Information Office said it’s received reports of the animal but rangers, park staff and the Department of Environmental Conservation have been out several times and haven’t located it yet. They will continue to monitor and react accordingly.

Earlier this summer — rangers and a DEC conservation officer were able to remove a fox that looked unhealthy and its vision seemed impaired.

The parks office telling us it’s normal to see foxes at the park as there are two to three dens close to the trail. And there are normally three to five kits born per den.

They often get asked if a fox is seen during the day is it sick?

The answer: No. They are not nocturnal and are active in and around dawn and dusk.

Also the ones you see here are used to human activity and are less skittish than ones you might see in the woods.

If you see a fox, you’re asked to keep your distance and leave it alone. Don’t try to feed or give it water. If you have pets, keep them leashed and keep them from interacting with all wildlife at the park.