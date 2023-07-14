ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Every 10 years, Assembly, Senate, and Congressional lines must be redrawn. Back in 2014, New Yorkers voted to have an Independent Redistricting Commission come up with maps instead of the state legislature.

The commission ended up not fulfilling it’s duty, and the New York State Legislature, made up of a majority of Democrats, took over the task. Republicans sued, saying the Senate and Congressional maps drawn were gerrymandered. This resulted in the court ordering a special master to redraw the district lines.

“It was a very big decision and it wound up determining control of the US House of Representatives because with fair lines, Republicans won eleven seats in New York State and the lines that the legislature had passed, would have only likely given Republicans four seats in the house,” said John Faso, a former Republican Congressman.

Democrats later sued, claiming this decision was only for the year 2022, not for the rest of the decade. On Thursday, Albany’s appellate division in a decision of 3-2, ruled in the Democrat’s favor.

“The commission has to go back to work and draw a new congressional map,” explained Jeff Wice, an adjunct professor at New York Law School. “At the same time, we expect the Republican voters who lost yesterday to go to the court of appeals, the state’s highest court, to reverse yesterday’s decision, and to keep the 2022 map drawn by the special master in place for the rest of the decade.”

Faso said it will be going to the New York State Court of Appeals.

“We will certainly appeal this decision, ” said Faso. “We think we are on strong legal ground to appeal.”

Democratic Congressman, Joe Morelle, said he’s pleased the district lines will be redrawn.

“I’m not sure that they will be dramatically different from what we have, but what we will know is that they will be consistent with the Constitution of the State of New York, and will be truly representative of the people we seek to serve.”