Congresswoman Claudia Tenney responds to Infrastructure Bill

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A government shutdown has been averted after both the House and Senate voted yesterday in favor of a bill that will continue funding until Dec 3.

In addition to keeping government agencies funded at current levels, the stopgap measure also provides $6.3 billion for Aghan refugee resettlement and $28.6 billion in disaster relief, but Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and many of her fellow Republican colleagues voted against the bill because they believe it gives the president too much-unfiltered power.

“I mean obviously, we would like to see disaster relief funds but those funds would be at the discretion of the administration,” Tenney said. “Which would probably not go to the areas we need it and our area. It should’ve been needs-based not based on the discretion of the executive to make those determinations.”

This is a busy week for congress as house members are also set to vote on the Infrastructure bill, which passed in the senate back in August but Progressive’s are holding out their support for the bill unless a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is also passed.

“You know I’m just concerned that there is so much in this Infrastructure bill about making sure that we’re talking about equity,” Tenney said. “We’re talking about racism in infrastructure and that the way money is being given out needs to be given out based on a racist designation as opposed to a needs-based designation so I’m concerned about the political language.”

The reconciliation package, also known as the Build Back Better Act, is a 10-year spending plan that would fund free community college, expand Medicare, extend the child tax credit, cut prescription drug prices and more.

“This is going to be the worse thing, it is the worst bill in American history,” Tenney said about the Build Back Better Act.