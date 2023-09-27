CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to get lost in the corn stalks!
It’s officially fall which means corn mazes are back, and there’s many to explore throughout Central New York.
Corn mazes are a tradition some farms like to create at the end of the crop season, after they have harvested the fields and need another use for them.
Some farms in and around Central New York are famous for their corn mazes like Tim’s Pumpkin Patch, Critz Farms and even Pick’n Patch, who made a Buffalo Bills Josh Allen shaped maze, a fan favorite.
If you’re looking for a corn maze near you, NewsChannel 9 has made a list of a-mazeing farms that are offering corn mazes this year.
Corn Maze’s in CNY
Onondaga County
- Abbott Farms
- Tim’s Pumpkin Patch
- Cicero “Pumkin” Patch
- The Pumpkin Hollow
- Our Farm
- Springside Farm
Madison County
- Critz Farms
Jefferson County
- Old McDonald’s Farm
Ontario County
- Pick’n Patch
Cayuga County
- Penny’s Country Farm Wedding and Event Center
Wayne County
- Long Acres Farm
Clinton County
- Country Dreams Farm
- Rulf’s Orchard
Sullivan County
- Cunningham Family Farms
Essex County
- Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Maze
Did we miss your favorite corn maze? Let us know!
If there is another corn maze in Central New York, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.