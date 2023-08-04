ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell University students claimed top honors in a recent competition hosted by Mars Wrigley, makers of M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, SKITTLES®and more.

The Cornell University Food Science team won the Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA) and Mars Wrigley Product Development Competition for its new food product “CaféNana.”

The team’s product “CaféNana” is an upcycled, innovative caffeinated coffee-banana sandwich bite consisting of two chewy banana leather pieces and a creamy sunflower butter coffee filling.

The new product led the team to its 15th straight finals in this competition for Cornell University.

The Cornell team consisted of seven undergraduate and two graduate students interested in careers ranging from research and development to strategy consulting.

The following IFTSA Achievement Award and Competition winners include:

Hanyu Chen of Anhui, China

Sofia Morales Rico of Saltillo, Mexico

Melanie Marshall of Indianapolis, Indiana

Jun Li of Brooklyn, New York

Parker Venator of Williamsville, New York

Jessica Hensel of Fairfield, Connecticut

Christian Binks of Wilson, New York

Phillip Teixeira DaSilva (Co-captain) of Cambridge, Massachusetts

Justin Samovar (Co-captain) of Encino, California

Courtesy of Institute of Food Technologists. Courtesy of Institute of Food Technologists.

The competition held in July was hosted at IFT FIRST, the annual event for the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system.

“We could not have asked for better teammates who worked so hard and made this year one we will remember forever. We are so proud of our team and competitors, and we are thrilled that the judges recognized the love and effort we poured into CaféNana!” said Teixeira DaSilva.

The Cornell University winners were recognized during the IFTSA Closing Ceremony, which was held on July 18 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

IFTSA is a student-governed community of IFT members, and the mission-driven organization executes programming and competitions throughout the year, supports student members and chapters, and aims to develop future leaders in the science of food.

“We were all brought together by our shared passion for food industry innovation. This competition allowed us to experience the technical and business sides of food product development as we strive to participate in the sustainable redefinition of the food industry within our chosen career fields,” added Samovar.