SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Cortland advances to the NCAA Semifinals for the first time in program history after defeating Alma 58-41 on the road.

The Red Dragons offense racked up a combined 648 yards of total offense with Zac Boyes going 24 for 33 for a whopping 400 yards and five touchdowns.

Cortland was down until halfway through the second quarter when Boyes found JJ Laap for a 12 yard touchdown to tie it up at 20. Five minutes later Jaden AlfanoStJohn took it 39 yards to the house to put the Red Dragons up. It was all tied up at 34 at half, but Cortland would score back to back touchdowns coming out of the locker room and lead the rest of the game.

The defense also had a standout day with Jaden Martinez racking up 17 tackles and Jack Winey also getting double digit tackles with 13. Nick Lardaro would sack Alma’s quarterback three times on the day.

Cortland advances to the NCAA Semifinals and will play Randolph-Macon next Saturday in Ashland, Virginia. They lost to Randolph-Macon last year in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.