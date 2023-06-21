CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People living in the Cortland City School District voted today on a new school budget which has officially passed after the previous budget proposal failed last month.

On May 16, voters weighed in on their local school district’s 2023-2024 budget and proposals and Cortland City School District and Waterloo Central School District budgets both failed.

The previous vote failed by almost 100 votes and its the only area district to see its spending plan go down.

School leaders new plan has a smaller tax increase, just under two percent. However, now that it’s approved, 17 jobs have to be cut.

Voting was open until 9:00 p.m. at the school district office, the Cortlandville Municipal Garage, or Virgil Town Hall depending on their district.