SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR) — The Cortaca Jug returns to Cortland with the Red Dragons 38-28 win over the Ithaca Bombers.

After getting on the board first with a short run from Jaden Alfanzo St. John, Cortland led the rest of the game. Cortland Quarterback Zac Boyes went 24-32 for 289 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. While Boyes led the Red Dragons with 126 yards on the ground, Alfanzo St. John picked up 102 yards with two touchdowns.

With just over six minutes left in the game, Ithaca cuts the deficet to seven, but Cortland would score again and secure the win. After their loss to Ithaca in Yankee Stadium last year, the Cortaca Jug heads to Cortland.

NCAA DIII football championship selection show happens Sunday night, November 12th, at 5 p.m.