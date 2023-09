CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortlandville firefighters were called to a fire at a trailer park overnight on Sept. 17 at 3:10 a.m.

Crews arrived at Penguin Trailer Park and found one of the trailers had heavy flames in an attached, enclosed porch.

Firefighters attacked the bulk of the flames from the outside and knocked down the fire in 15 minutes, CFD said. The trailer still suffered fire damage, and the investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.