Firearms taken by NYSP from David Desimone. Courtesy of NYSP

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — On July 20, New York State Police arrested Oswego County teen David Desimone III, of Hastings, for dealing illegal firearms.

Court documents from November 2022 show Desimone’s history of dealing illegal firearms, as well as drugs, and making threats toward others.

In an Application for a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO), which was filed after State Police became aware of Desimone possibly owning an illegal firearm, Alexis Brown, Desimone’s ex-girlfriend, explains some of his troubling past.

Brown started dating Desimone in September 2022, and he explained to Brown that he sold all types of drugs. Brown also noticed drugs in Desimone’s car when he would drive her around.

Desimone also told her he kept large amounts of drugs in his home and a warehouse.

Brown ended her relationship with Desimone on September 28, 2022, as she was disturbed by videos Desimone sent her of him holding a pistol.

He also sent her videos of him firing a pistol at a house.

Desimone later sent videos of him firing a gun where he told Brown he was killing people in the video. He also sent Brown a video of him throwing a Molotov cocktail at a house, saying it was his ex-girlfriend’s house who cheated on him.

On October 11, 2022, a mutual friend told Desimone that Brown was dating someone else, and she had cheated on him. Desimone then sent Brown a photo of him holding a gun stating he was going to kill her and the boy she was dating.

Desimone also sent Brown’s personal information, including her name, address and date of birth, to the criminal circles he was involved in. Brown received more threats from people involved in Desimone’s circles.

She alerted the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, but she was told the only thing they could do was contact Desimone. Brown asked them not to do that out of fear of the situation worsening.

Desimone threatened Brown again on October 15, 2022.

She was at Shove Park with a group of friends when Desimone started to harass her. They began to argue and Desimone pulled out a pocket knife, pointing the blade at Brown.

Brown told Desimone to leave her alone or she would call the police.

Desimone was later arrested and the court issued an order of protection on Brown’s behalf, keeping her away from any contact with Desimone.

Following his arrest on July 20, he is now charged with 53 felonies and 17 misdemeanors for his involvement in dealing illegal firearms.