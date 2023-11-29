DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three cows who escaped a livestock auction house last week and forced students to stay inside during recess have been safely returned to the barn, the Dryden police chief and barn manager confirm to NewsChannel 9.

They say specially-trained horses and dogs helped lasso the animals into a trailer after being spotted in the woods behind the Empire Livestock LLC auction house on East Main Street.

They were captured Wednesday morning, they say.

There were no injuries to the animals while they were on the loose, barn manager Missy Wilk tells NewsChannel 9.

The animals escaped the barn last week while their owner was dropping them off.

Tuesday, the Dryden School District posted an alert to families that it was keeping students inside because the animals, which they referred to as “bulls,” could rush at people.

Wilk later clarified to NewsChannel 9 that the animals are not dangerous.