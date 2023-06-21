The logo for the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, N.Y.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year, Crandall Public Library’s resident hub of history hits a big milestone. The library Folklife Center turns 30 years old this summer, and is ready to celebrate.

A free festival will take over Glens Falls City Park outside the library on Tuesday, July 25, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Folklife Center was founded in 1993 as a place to research and catalog the culture, traditions and history of the southern Adirondacks and upper Hudson Valley. To that end, cultural demonstrations will dot City Park, including:

Afghanistan kites

Black ash and birch bark basketry

Barn quilts

Blacksmithing

Chainsaw carving

Chair caning

Drumming

Fiber arts

Fly fishing flies and cashing

Hammer dulcimer

Henna art

Iconography painting

Irish stick fighting

Nature garden sculpture

Painted floor cloths

Paper art

Photographic portraits

Plasma cut metalwork

Primitive weaving on peg looms

Rough edge bowl turning

Found object sculpture

Stringed instrument craft

Stonework

Timber framing

Tintype photography

Torah scribing

Ukelele club

Wood carving

In front of the library, visitors can find something good to eat – and learn about. Demonstrators will show off the making of homestead cheeses, Congolese recipes, and local soul food. Food trucks will also operate along Maple Street.

It wouldn’t be a festival without festive tunes. Musicians taking the City Park bandstand include Dan Berggren, Dan Duggan, Josh Clevenstine, John Kirk, Trish Miller, Cedar Stanistreet, Greg Anderson, the McKrells, the Desi Trio, Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra, Marty Wendell, Al and Kathy Bain, and Smokey Greene & Sons.

The Folklife Center is located in the library basement, open daily from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by 1-7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and 5 p.m. on Thrusdays-Saturdays. The celebration is being held in collaboration with New York Folklore, of Schenectady; and Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, from Canton.