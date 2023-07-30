SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vintage item shoppers in Syracuse will have the chance for some new finds in August as Crazy Daises Flowers will be hosting a vintage market.

The market will take place on August 19 at the greenhouse/café located at 4693 Kasson Road from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local vintage dealers with accessories, apparel, home décor, art work and more will be at the market. Two live music acts will be performing as Modafferi will be on from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by Kid Roscoe from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food and drink from Crazy Daises Flower’s café will be available, including pizza, small plates, desserts, beer, wine and cocktails.