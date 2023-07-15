SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Classic car owners from across the country are in town this weekend, July 14-16, for the Syracuse Nationals.

“We have over 8000 cars here on the site. They started strolling in at 6 a.m. this morning,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, promoter for Syracuse Nationals.

All of those cars are on display at the New York State Fairgrounds. Visitors get to see and hear those engines.

Proud owner and New Jersey native, Luigi Deriggi has been coming to the Syracuse Nationals for almost 10 years. This year he brought his 1950 Mercury, which is on display inside the Expo Center.

“It was built for the Detroit Ridler Award and we won the Ridler, which is like the Superbowl of car shows, and I just love cars,” said Deriggi.

He sure does! Deriggi owns five cars.

“A ’68 mustang, a ’41 Ford, and one is an ’86 Mustang and a classic car,” said Deriggi.

A common trend among car lovers!

“I own several different cars,” said Robert Niznansky, a Buffalo native.

Niznansky loves showing off his babies, including his 1979 AMC Pacer Wagon, he brought this year to the fairgrounds.

“Last year, I had my Chevy LUV. I have all the oddball cars. I have a Pinto, but everything is different. It’s not your every car you see every day,” said Niznansky.

