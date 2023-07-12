QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, Warren County is putting out a reminder to homeowners who are behind on paying their property taxes. Payment of delinquent property tax bills should be sorted out with the county by this Friday, July 14, in order to avoid foreclosure.

It’s not as simple as paying everything off all at once. Those with delinquent taxes can work out a payment plan by speaking with Warren County Real Property Tax Services Director Lexie Delurey, whose office can be reached by phone at (518) 761-6466.

The call must be made by 9 a.m. on July 14. County Real Property Tax Services staff have visited delinquent properties, creating a list of those to be auctioned at the county’s annual property auction this fall if taxes are not paid. In the past, an annual “last chance” meeting for tax payment was held at the municipal center, but has been called off due to poor attendance.

This year’s Warren County delinquent property auction is set for Saturday, Oct. 21.