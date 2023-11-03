CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A deadly one-vehicle crash happened Thursday night, Nov. 2, in the town of Cicero.

Around 6 p.m. on I-81 north before Exit 31 onto Bartell Rd., the driver, now identified as 60-year-old Scott Carpenter, of Hastings, rolled over in his vehicle several times.

Carpenter was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty when he drove off the shoulder of the roadway, and struck a large DOT sign, according to NYSP.

Carpenter was not wearing his seatbelt, and was thrown out of his Jeep.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alongside State Police, the Brewerton Fire Department, Brewerton Ambulance, and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air1 helicopter all assisted at the scene.

According to 511NY, the right and center lanes on I-81 north reopened almost four hours later at 9:50 p.m.

The investigation continues.