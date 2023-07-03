REDFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police responded to a UTV crash around 4:45 p.m. Sunday around the area of Little John Drive near Blount Mills Drive in the Town of Redfield in Oswego County.

According to State Police, a UTV driven by 59-year-old Charles L. Groneau Jr. from Lacona was speeding northbound on Little John Drive.

Police say Groneau didn’t make a turn and left the road hitting a tree off of the western shoulder of the road.

The UTV overturned onto the passenger side.

According to State Police, Groneau Jr. was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt.

Charles L. Groneau Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.