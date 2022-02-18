WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health reported a death resulting from COVID-19 infection on Friday. The resident was in their 70s, had been vaccinated for coronavirus, and died while hospitalized.

On Friday, Warren County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases. There were seven hospitalizations, down by one from Thursday, Four of those seven are vaccinated against coronavirus.

Over the last five days, there have been 151 new coronavirus cases in Warren County. The county’s 7-day positive test rate sat at 6.4%.

Warren County has held a number of school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics in recent weeks. A total of 241 vaccine and booster shot doses were given out between clinics at Glens Falls, Queensbury, Lake George, Warrensburg, Bolton, North Warren and Johnsburg school districts.

Warren County continues to operate coronavirus vaccine clinics at Warren County Municipal Center. Clinics are held on Tuesdays from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.