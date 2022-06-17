ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Basil Seggos, the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), announced the start of the 2022 “I BIRD NY” challenges. The challenges are for beginners and experienced birders.

The challenges encourage New Yorkers to enjoy birding where they live and on a New York State Birding Trail. The DEC says they will be increasing the chances of winning for participants who find birds on a New York State Birding Trail.

The “I Bird NY Beginner’s Birding Challenge” is open to anyone who is 16 years old and younger. To complete this challenge, participants must identify 10 common New York bird species and submit their sheets to the DEC.

Participants of any age must identify at least 10 different bird species found across New York for the “I Bird NY Experienced Birding Challenge”. According to the DEC, there are over 450 different bird species across the state’s wide-ranging habitat types.

Entries must be submitted online, via mail, or by email by October 14. All participants will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win birding accessories, including binoculars and a spotting scope.