Elka Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 28, at about 9:00 a.m., Forest Rangers responded to a report of an injured hiker. Rangers said the hiker lost consciousness while camping with a group near Pecoy Notch.

According to Rangers the 23-year-old man from Massachusetts began feeling dizzy and nauseous. Rangers said, members of the group had food, but no water, in addition to a nonworking stove.

At about 12:20 p.m., Rangers Allwine and Gullen made contact with the camping group. Rangers provided the hiker’s food and water before guiding them back to the trailhead.

Rangers advise the public to properly prepare before entering the backcountry. For more information visit the DEC’s Hike Smart New York, and Catskills Backcountry webpages.