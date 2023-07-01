MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said today it does not have an application from the Village of Manlius to put the four baby swans, who are the children of Faye and Manny, into the village’s famous swan pond.

The four cygnets came into the care of a biologist after the mother, Faye, was killed by three teenagers back in May. The cygnets were missing from the pond following their mother’s death, but were all located by Manlius Police.

Lori Severino, the public information officer for the DEC, said if the village wants to return the cygnets to the pond, they must first apply to the DEC for a “License to Collect and Possess for Education/Exhibition.”

Since mute swans are managed as an invasive species in New York State, they may only be possessed with permission from the DEC.

Village officials and the DEC are “continuing to consult” on this matter, according to Severino.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as this story progresses.