GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Slate Valley area is looking for trees – well-decorated ones. A call for entries has gone out this week for the annual Slate Valley Festival of Trees in Granville.

Hosted by Slate Valley Museum, the festival is a showcase of holiday-themed trees from around the Granville community. Other types of foliage and decorations don’t need to feel left out, though. This year, centerpieces, table settings, gingerbread houses, and other forms of seasonal decor are welcome as well. Submit whatever encapsulates the holidays as they mean to you.

“The goal is to encourage people to create a display that speaks to them,” said Slate Valley Museum Executive Director Sarah Kijowski. “We welcome people to make suggestions and enter new kinds of displays and décor this year, something that lets them convey how they want to celebrate or reflect the spirit of the holidays.”

This year’s holiday theme is “Baking Spirits Bright” – hence the inclusion of gingerbread houses as a suggested type of decoration. The theme isn’t a mandate, but a suggestion. Trees and decorations can be arranged however their creator likes. Entrants have the option of donating their submissions to the Slate Valley Museum’s annual holiday auction.

Submissions can be made through the museum website; by email to mail@slatevalleymuseum.org; or by phone call to (518) 642-1417. Entries must be sent in by Friday, Nov. 17. The festival opens on Friday, Dec. 1.