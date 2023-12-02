SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse-area Congressman Brandon Williams didn’t accept NewsChannel 9’s invitation for an interview Friday, Dec. 1, the day after his profane altercation with a former staff member was caught on camera.
NewsChannel 9 obtained the video late Thursday, which shows Williams pointing in the face of his former chief of staff and campaign manager as he gives threats to end his career.
Williams hasn’t commented since his office’s initial statement, which describes the other person in the video, Michael Gordon, and the person recording the video, Ryan Sweeney, as disgruntled former employees who made rude comments about female members of Williams’ family.
“As a former nuclear submarine officer known for his temperament and poise, tonight should be a lesson to all, never go after this Navy Nuke’s family,” said a spokesperson for the congressman.
William’s opponents are commenting.
Up for re-election in 2024, Williams will face one of three Democrats next November. Those three democrats competing for the nomination are John Mannion, Sarah Klee Hood and Clemmie Harris.
State Senator John Mannion
“As a teacher in a classroom for almost 30 years, it matters how one conducts themselves.”
“What an embarrassment – it’s time for new leadership in Congress.”State Senator John Mannion via X
DeWitt Town Councilor Sarah Klee Hood
“Some say that women are ‘too emotional’ to hold elected office, and yet here is our esteemed Congressman, Brandon Williams. This conduct is an abuse of power, and the people of NY-22 deserve better.”Sarah Klee Hood in a statement to NewsChannel 9
Clemmie Harris
“Issues related to political extremism within our nation’s democracy are among the top reasons I decided to pursue the Democratic nomination for NY’s 22nd Congressional District.
The recent incident of Brandon Williams, the GOP incumbent for NY 22, publicly threatening and berating a former staff member, while deeply odious and an affront to basic expectations of human decency, especially from a sitting member of Congress, should not be a surprise.
Williams is a MAGA extremist. As such, the berating and threatening bodily posturing he displayed reflect a larger problem of extremism among House Republicans, and, equally important, a danger to democracy if we don’t eliminate extremism and authoritarianism within our political structure. “Utica University Professor Clemmie Harris in a statement to NewsChannel 9