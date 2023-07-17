CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A large fire in the Village of Cato has fire crews from Cayuga, Oswego and Onondaga Counties up early.

According to a Cayuga County 911 dispatcher, the fire was reported around 4:30 a.m., Monday morning. He said crews struck a second alarm and as of 6:15 a.m., the fire was not under control.

Fire units were sent to 2447 West Main, at the intersection of West Main and Hillview Drive.

Cato Fire Chief, Ron Wallace says, the 3-story home is now a complete loss due to the fire.

No one was living at the home at the time of the fire, as it was being remodeled.

No injuries have been reported from this fire.

Chief Wallace says the fire took about two hours to put out.

All together this fire had 12 departments respond.

Cayuga County Fire Investigation Unit is now investigating.

